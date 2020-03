BRIEF-E.ON CEO says confirmed coronavirus cases at 37

March 25 (Reuters) - E.ON SE:

* E.ON CEO SAYS WE EXPECT SOME SHAREHOLDER LAWSUITS IN PLANNED SQUEEZE-OUT OF INNOGY MINORITY OWNERS

* E.ON CEO SAYS DISPOSAL OF CZECH RETAIL UNIT COULD BE DELAYED A BIT BY CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* E.ON CEO SAYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES AT COMPANY STAND AT 37

* E.ON CFO SAYS WE HAVE GAINED 350,000 CUSTOMERS IN GERMANY IN 2019

* E.ON CFO SAYS CO2 PRICE SLUMP MEANS HIGHER COST TO PAY FOR RENEWABLE SYSTEM OPERATIONS, SHOULD PUSH UP EEG SURCHARGES PAYABLE IN 2021

* E.ON CFO SAYS HAS NOT YET SEEN SIGNALS THAT RENEWABLE INVESTORS SHYING BACK DUE TO LOWER CO2 PRICES