BRIEF-Eon Motors Group Says Evoluo To Offer Co's Minority Shareholders To Buy All Of Their Shares

Feb 16 (Reuters) - EON MOTORS GROUP SA:

* EVOLUO TO OFFER MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF EON TO BUY ALL OF THEIR SHARES AT A PRICE OF EUR 2.64 PER SHARE ‍​

* SAYS EVOLUO INVEST OFFERS TO ACQUIRE ALL OF CO‘S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS’ SHARES

* SAYS EVOLUO INVEST SAS, MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER, LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY BUY OFFER OF CO‘S SHARES‍​

* SAYS OFFER WILL BE OPEN FROM FEB 19 TO MARCH 23

* SAYS TRADING IN CO‘S SHARES TO BE SUSPENDED DURING OFFER PERIOD

* IF EVOLUO HOLDS OVER 90% OF CO‘S CAPITAL AFTER OFFER PERIOD, EVOLUO WILL DEMAND DELISTING OF CO‘S SHARES Source text for Eikon: [ID: nACT52073] Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)