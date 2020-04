BRIEF-E.ON Says It's Prepared If Coronavirus Situation Worsens Significantly

April 7 (Reuters) - E.ON SE:

* AFTER MORE THAN A MONTH OF ENERGY SUPPLY IN CORONA CRISIS MODE, E.ON’S INITIAL INTERIM ASSESSMENT IS POSITIVE

* THE POWER, GAS, AND HEAT NETWORKS THAT E.ON USES TO SECURE THE ENERGY SUPPLY IN LARGE PARTS OF EUROPE ARE RUNNING STABLY

* AMONG THE ROUGHLY 14,000 EMPLOYEES WHOM E.ON HAS DEFINED AS CRITICAL PERSONNEL FOR SECURE NETWORK OPERATIONS AND PLACED UNDER SPECIAL PROTECTION, THERE ARE VIRTUALLY NO INFECTED INDIVIDUALS

* SHOULD THE PANDEMIC SITUATION DETERIORATE SIGNIFICANTLY, E.ON IS PREPARED

* THE MEASURES TAKEN TO ENSURE THE HIGHEST POSSIBLE LEVEL OF PROTECTION WILL THEN RANGE FROM THE ACTIVATION OF REPLACEMENT CONTROL ROOMS TO THE COMPLETE ISOLATION OF THE OPERATING TEAM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)