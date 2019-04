April 5 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG:

* EOS AND PRIMEO ENERGIE ACQUIRE BLOCK OF ALPIQ SHARES FROM EDF

* EOS AND PRIMEO ENERGIE ARE EACH TAKING OVER HALF OF THE 25.04 PERCENT BLOCK OF ALPIQ SHARES FROM EDF AT PRICE OF CHF 489 MILLION

* TRANSACTION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH EXCHANGEABLE LOANS FROM CSA ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SWITZERLAND (CSA)