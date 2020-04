April 27 (Reuters) - EOS Imaging SA:

* ALPHATEC HOLDINGS TERMINATES TENDER OFFER AGREEMENT WITH EOS IMAGING

* SUCH TERMINATION RESULTS FROM THEIR ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON EOS

* EOS DISAGREES WITH ATEC’S ANALYSIS AND CONSIDERS THAT THIS CRISIS DOES NOT IMPACT LONG TERM PERSPECTIVE OF COMPANY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EOS IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING ALL AVAILABLE OPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)