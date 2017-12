BRIEF-EP Energy announces amendments to offers to exchange new senior secured notes

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Ep Energy Corp:

* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO OFFERS TO EXCHANGE NEW SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024 FOR OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020, 2022 AND 2023

* -ISSUERS HAVE NEGOTIATED THESE TERMS WITH STEERING COMMITTEE OF HOLDERS OF 2020 NOTES REPRESENTED BY AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP

* ‍MEMBERS OF STEERING COMMITTEE HAVE INDICATED THAT TERMS ARE ACCEPTABLE TO THEM​

* ‍AS PART OF AMENDMENTS, ISSUERS INCREASED TOTAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO HOLDERS OF 9.375% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020​