May 17 (Reuters) - EP Energy LLC:

* EP ENERGY ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026

* EP ENERGY LLC - CO AND ITS UNIT INTEND TO OFFER $1 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2026 IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* EP ENERGY LLC- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES, WITH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND TO REPAY AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: