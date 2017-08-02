BRIEF-EP Energy Q2 loss per share $0.01

Aug 2 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp
* EP Energy reports second quarter 2017 results ahead of expectations
* Q2 loss per share $0.01
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.10
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* EP Energy Corp - maintained 2017 oil production volume guidance while lowering expected completion activities and capital expenditures
* EP Energy Corp - 48.9 thousand barrels of oil production per day in quarter
* EP Energy Corp sees 2017 total production 80 - 85 MBOE/d
* EP Energy Corp sees 2017 total capital program $550 - $600 million