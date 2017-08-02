FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-EP Energy Q2 loss per share $0.01
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:39 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-EP Energy Q2 loss per share $0.01

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp

* EP Energy reports second quarter 2017 results ahead of expectations

* Q2 loss per share $0.01

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EP Energy Corp - ‍maintained 2017 oil production volume guidance while lowering expected completion activities and capital expenditures​

* EP Energy Corp - ‍48.9 thousand barrels of oil production per day in quarter​

* EP Energy Corp sees ‍2017 total production 80 - 85 MBOE/d​

* EP Energy Corp sees ‍2017 total capital program $550 - $600 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.