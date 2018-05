May 8 (Reuters) - EP Energy Corp:

* EP ENERGY REPORTS 1Q’18 RESULTS WHICH BEAT PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE — GUIDES PRODUCTION RATE UP AND CAPITAL SPEND DOWN FOR 2Q’18

* QTRLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $286 MILLION VERSUS $327 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07, REVENUE VIEW $285.1 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S