BRIEF-EPAM Acquires Continuum

March 15 (Reuters) - EPAM Systems Inc:

* EPAM ACQUIRES CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN AND PHYSICAL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT CAPABILITIES

* EPAM SYSTEMS INC - ‍NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED​

* EPAM SYSTEMS INC - ‍GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07​

* EPAM SYSTEMS INC - ‍ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: