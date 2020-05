May 7 (Reuters) - Epam Systems Inc:

* EPAM REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43

* SEES Q2 REVENUE $590 MILLION TO $605 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $651.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $647.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.40 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $1.12 TO $1.31

* EPAM SYSTEMS - NOT PROVIDING FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK DUE TO POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON CO

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $618.8 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA