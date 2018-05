BRIEF-EPAM Systems Reports Q1 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share Of $0.93

May 9 (Reuters) - EPAM Systems Inc:

* EPAM REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.91 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $4.11

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE AT LEAST $3.77

* Q1 REVENUE $424.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $414.1 MILLION

* FOR Q2, COMPANY EXPECTS GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO BE IN RANGE OF 11.5% TO 12.5% OF REVENUES

* FOR Q2, COMPANY EXPECTS NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO BE IN RANGE OF 15.5% TO 16.5% OF REVENUES

* REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%

* EXPECTS 2018 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO CONTINUE TO BE IN RANGE OF 12% TO 13% OF REVENUES

* EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO CONTINUE TO BE IN RANGE OF 16% TO 17% OF REVENUES

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.10, REVENUE VIEW $1.82 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $439.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S