BRIEF-EPC Groupe Expects Up To 30% Decrease In H1 Activity

April 30 (Reuters) - SOC D EXPLOSIFS PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA :

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY END-MARCH SALES (EXCLUDING JOINT VENTURE) EUR 82.8 MILLION VS TO EUR 84.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS IN SHORT TERM, RESTARTING OF GROUP’S ACTIVITY WILL DEPEND ON SPEED AT WHICH PUBLIC WORKS AND CONSTRUCTION SITES WILL RESUME

* SAYS IN MID-TERM, COVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL HAVE IMPACT ON THE PACE OF NEW ORDER SIGNINGS

* SAYS IN LONGER TERM, IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PREDICT IMPACT ON ITS ACTIVITIES OF THE VIOLENT ECONOMIC CRISIS

* EXPECTS DECREASE IN H1 ACTIVITY FROM 20% TO 30% COMPARED TO 2019

* IN MEDIUM TERM, CASH REQUIREMENT IS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT EUR 28 MILLION

* WILL NOT PROPOSE DIVIDEND FOR 2019

