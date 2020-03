BRIEF-EPC Groupe FY Operating Income Drops To 1.3 Million Euros

March 30 (Reuters) - SOC D EXPLOSIFS PRODUITS CHIMIQUES SA :

* FY RESULTS

* GROUP REVENUES AT THE END OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO € 345 MILLION, UP 7% VERSUS € 322M IN 2018

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COVID-19 CRISIS WILL HAVE VERY SIGNIFICANT IN TERMS OF BOTH PRODUCTION AND MARKET, ESPECIALLY IN EUROPE WHERE THE GROUP IS VERY PRESENT

* FY NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 5.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO