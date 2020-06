BRIEF-EPC Groupe Sees Decline In H1 2020 Activity Of Between -10 And -16% Compared To H1 2019

June 26 (Reuters) - Soc D Explosifs Produits Chimiques SA :

* IN THE SHORT TERM, THE GROUP REMAINS VIGILANT ON THE EVOLUTION OF THE PANDEMIC

* IN THE MEDIUM TERM, ALL ENERGY IS NOW CONCENTRATED ON RENEWING THE ORDER BOOK

* ANTICIPATES DECLINE IN ACTIVITY FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2020 OF BETWEEN -10 AND -16% COMPARED TO THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

* AT THE END OF JUNE, DUE TO GOVERNMENT MEASURES, EXISTING FINANCING LINES ENABLED GROUP TO MEET ITS CASH REQUIREMENTS WITHOUT ANY PARTICULAR DIFFICULTY

* ITALY, SPAIN, FRANCE AND BELGIUM RECOVERED MOST RAPIDLY AFTER THE CONTAINMENT PERIODS

* DEMOLITION ACTIVITIES: TO DATE 100% OF CONSTRUCTION SITES HAVE RESUMED DESPITE SOMETIMES DETERIORATED CONDITIONS IN TERMS OF PRODUCTIVITY

* IN NORTHERN EUROPE MARKET, A RETURN TO NORMAL IS EXPECTED IN JULY Source text : bit.ly/2NyeLct Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)