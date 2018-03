BRIEF-EPE Capital Partners Posts ‍HY HEPS of 0.36 Rand

March 19 (Reuters) - Epe Capital Partners Ltd:

* EPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD - ‍FOR PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED TO R1.9 BILLION AND NAV PER SHARE TO R10.76​

* EPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD - ‍ACROSS VARIOUS FUNDS, ETHOS IS IN EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS ON SEVEN INVESTMENTS.​

* EPE CAPITAL PARTNERS - ‍AMOUNT OF CAPITAL REQUIRED BY ETHOS CAPITAL INTO TRANSACTIONS, SHOULD FUNDS BE SUCCESSFUL IN CLOSING , WOULD BE ABOUT R400 MILLION.​

* EPE CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD - ‍HY BASIC AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.36 RAND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: