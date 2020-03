BRIEF-EPE Capital Partners Says Impact Of Virus Likely To Disrupt Earnings, Free Cash Flow

March 24 (Reuters) - EPE Capital Partners Ltd:

* UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS HAS RESULTED IN SHARP DECLINES IN PEER GROUP MULTIPLES

* VIRUS, GOVERNMENT INTERVENTIONS TO PREVENT SPREAD, WILL HAVE A SHORT-TERM IMPACT ON UNDERLYING BUSINESSES’ PROFITABILITY

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS IS LIKELY TO DISRUPT EARNINGS AND FREE CASH FLOW FOR A PERIOD OF TIME,

* BOARD DOES NOT EXPECT COVID-19 TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON PORTFOLIO COMPANIES’ MAINTAINABLE EARNINGS

* EXTENT AND SEVERITY OF CORONAVIRUS ARE STILL UNCERTAIN