BRIEF-EPE Capital Partners Says Twinsaver Experienced Increase In Demand For Toilet Tissue Recently

March 31 (Reuters) - EPE Capital Partners Ltd:

* PORTFOLIO COMPANY UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 VIRUS

* PREMIER HAS SEEN A STRONG PERFORMANCE DURING SECOND HALF OF ITS CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020

* PREMIER IS CURRENTLY TRADING WELL AND IS WELL CAPITALISED

* TWINSAVER EXPERIENCED INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR TOILET TISSUE RECENTLY AS CONSUMERS HAVE STOCKPILED IN ANTICIPATION OF LOCKDOWN

* TRADING PERFORMANCE IN VIRGIN ACTIVE TO FEBRUARY 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH BUDGET AND UP ON PRIOR YEAR