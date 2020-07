July 2 (Reuters) - EASTERN PROPERTY HOLDINGS LTD:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY, EPH ACQUIRES ITS SECOND HOTEL PROPERTY IN DRESDEN, GERMANY

* PARTIES AGREED TO NOT DISCLOSE THE ACQUISITION PRICE TO THE PUBLIC

* CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION WILL TAKE PLACE ON JULY 2, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)