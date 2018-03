March 22 (Reuters) - Eastern Property Holdings Ltd:

* ‍EPH EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER ANNUAL LOSS IN 2017 COMPARED TO LOSS OF PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍EXPECTS A NET LOSS OF BETWEEN US$ 1 - 10 MILLION FOR YEAR 2017

* ‍EXPECTS THAT IN 2017 LOSS FROM FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS OF ITS INVESTMENT PROPERTIES WILL BE LESS THAN IN 2016​