BRIEF-Epi (Holdings) Says Sociedad Anonima Will Temporarily Suspend Purchase Of Crude Oil From Chañares Herrados Concession Area

April 8 (Reuters) - EPI (Holdings) Ltd:

* EPI (HOLDINGS)-UNITS INFORMED ON 6 APR YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PURCHASE OF CRUDE OIL FROM CHAÑARES HERRADOS CONCESSION AREA

* EPI (HOLDINGS) - IMMEDIATE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF PETROLEUM OPERATIONS DUE TO CHAÑARES’ OPERATIONS SHUTDOWN EXPECTED TO BE TEMPORARY

* EPI (HOLDINGS) LTD - UNITS INFORMED ON 6 APRIL THAT CHAÑARES IS GOING TO SHUT DOWN ITS OPERATION OF PRODUCTION OF CRUDE OIL

* EPI (HOLDINGS) LTD - CO HAS BEEN EXPLORING POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS OTHER THAN YPF S.A. TO WHICH GROUP’S CRUDE OIL MAY BE SOLD

* EPI (HOLDINGS) LTD - UNDERSTANDS THAT CHAÑARES WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF CRUDE OIL UNTIL AROUND 10 APRIL TO STOCK UP INVENTORY

* EPI (HOLDINGS) LTD - GROUP IS ENTITLED TO INTERESTS ON PRODUCTION OF CRUDE OIL IN CERTAIN OIL WELLS IN CHAÑARES HERRADOS CONCESSION AREA

* EPI (HOLDINGS)-THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY SUCCESS IN EXPLORING POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS OTHER THAN YPF S.A. TO WHICH GROUP'S CRUDE OIL MAY BE SOLD