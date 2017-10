Oct 9 (Reuters) - Epicentre Holdings Ltd:

* Announces disclaimer audit opinion by auditors of its financial statements for FY ended June 30, 2017​

* Says disclaimer audit opinion on purported transactions on consultancy services & purported advances to a supplier among other things

* Says ‍has appointed Deloitte & Touche LLP to carry out an independent review on the report​