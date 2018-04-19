FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 5:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Epicor Software Extends Partnership Agreement With Index Infotech For India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Epicor Software Corporation:

April 19 (Reuters) - Epicor Software Corporation:

* EPICOR SOFTWARE EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INDEX INFOTECH FOR MANUFACTURING, DISTRIBUTION AND SERVICES INDUSTRIES IN INDIA

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry specific software to promote business growth, announced today the extension of a partnership agreement with Index InfoTech to cover India. The extended partnership combines award-winning service capabilities by Index InfoTech with the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution Epicor ERP to support the growth of the manufacturing, distribution and services industries in India.

