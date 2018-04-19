BRIEF-Epicor Software Extends Partnership Agreement With Index Infotech For India

April 19 (Reuters) - Epicor Software Corporation:

* EPICOR SOFTWARE EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INDEX INFOTECH FOR MANUFACTURING, DISTRIBUTION AND SERVICES INDUSTRIES IN INDIA Source text: [Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry specific software <here > to promote business growth, announced today the extension of a partnership agreement with Index InfoTech to cover India. The extended partnership combines award-winning service capabilities by Index InfoTech with the global enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution Epicor ERP to support the growth of the manufacturing, distribution and services industries in India.]