May 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S:

* EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERS COLLABORATION TO LICENSE ITS LPA1 RECEPTOR SMALL MOLECULE PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK A/S FOR UP TO USD 200 MILLION

* EPIGEN BIOSCIENCES SAYS CO WILL ALSO BE ELIGIBLE TO GET TIERED ROYALTIES AND MILESTONES ON WORLDWIDE SALES OF PRODUCTS THAT ARISE FROM COLLABORATION