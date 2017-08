BRIEF-Epigenomics board recommends acceptance of voluntary public takeover offer

June 14 (Reuters) - EPIGENOMICS AG:

* EPIGENOMICS AG: EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD RECOMMEND ACCEPTANCE OF THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER

* EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD OF EPIGENOMICS AG HAVE EVALUATED VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER OF SUMMIT HERO HOLDING GMBH ("BIDDER")

* EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD OF EPIGENOMICS AG WELCOME TAKEOVER OFFER AND RECOMMEND TO SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT IT

* FROM PERSPECTIVE OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD, OFFER PRICE IS FAIR AND REASONABLE