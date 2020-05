BRIEF-Epigenomics Confirms Its 2020 Outlook

May 7 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG:

* EPIGENOMICS AG REPORTS 2020 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PRODUCT REVENUE IN Q1 2020 DECREASED FROM EUR 322 THOUSAND TO EUR 219 THOUSAND YEAR-ON-YEAR

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE FELL YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 239 THOUSAND (Q1 2019: EUR 331 THOUSAND)

* Q1 EBITDA BEFORE FOR SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSES WAS EUR -2,641 THOUSAND IN REPORTING PERIOD (Q1 2019: EUR -2,958 THOUSAND)

* Q1 NET LOSS FOR PERIOD WAS EUR -2,982 THOUSAND (Q1 2019: EUR -3,018 THOUSAND)

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 10,983 THOUSAND

* CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020

* FOR FULL YEAR 2020, EPIGENOMICS’ EBITDA BEFORE SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSES IS PROJECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR -10.5 MILLION AND EUR -12.5 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2020 REVENUE WITHIN RANGE OF EUR 1.0 MILLION TO EUR 2.0 MILLION