April 17 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG:

* NOTIFIES A CUMULATIVE LOSS OF MORE THAN HALF OF NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY HAS BEEN INCURRED

* CURRENT FINANCIAL RESOURCES OF COMPANY ARE SUFFICIENT TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS BEYOND 2018

* EXECUTIVE BOARD EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)