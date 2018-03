BRIEF-Epigenomics FY Net Loss Narrows To EUR 10.2 Million

March 23 (Reuters) - EPIGENOMICS AG:

* IN 2017, EPIGENOMICS’ TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED TO EUR 1.9 MILLION (2016: EUR 4.2 MILLION)

* FY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS DECREASED TO EUR 4.3 MILLION (2016: EUR 5.1 MILLION)

* FY OPERATING LOSS (EBIT) IN 2017 DECREASED TO EUR -10.3 MILLION (2016: EUR -12.3 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS FOR YEAR DECREASED TO EUR 10.2 MILLION (2016: EUR 11.2 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE TO INCREASE BUT WILL REMAIN ON LOW LEVELS, RANGING BETWEEN EUR 2.0 MILLION AND EUR 4.0 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES EBITDA BEFORE SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSES WILL BE IN A RANGE EUR -11.5 MILLION AND EUR -14.0 MILLION IN 2018

* EXPECTS 2018 CASH CONSUMPTION IN LINE WITH OUR EBITDA BEFORE SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSES GUIDANCE