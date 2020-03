BRIEF-Epigenomics Postpones AGM, Comments On Coronavirus Impact

March 17 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: EPIGENOMICS ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING DUE TO CORONAVIRUS AND PRELIMINARY 2019 FLASH FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EPIGENOMICS AG - COMPANY EXPECTS NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS AND POTENTIALLY MONTHS TO REMAIN FLUID

* EPIGENOMICS AG - ALSO DECIDED TO MOVE RELEASE OF FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS FROM MARCH 27, 2020 TO APRIL 29, 2020

* EPIGENOMICS AG - NOTES YEAR-END FLASH FINANCIAL RESULTS (UNAUDITED) WERE REVENUE OF EUR 1.1 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR -13.3 MILLION AND CASH BURN OF EUR -13.5 MILLION

* EPIGENOMICS AG - LOOKS FORWARD TO PROVIDING A FULL YEAR-END FINANCIAL UPDATE ON APRIL 29, 2020

* EPIGENOMICS AG - BELIEVES THAT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON ITS 2020 REVENUE SHOULD BE NEGLIGIBLE

* EPIGENOMICS AG - ISSUANCE OF A POSITIVE COVERAGE DECISION WOULD RESULT IN ONLY ONE MONTH OF REIMBURSEMENT IN 2020

* EPIGENOMICS AG - EXECUTIVE BOARD ASSUMES THAT REALIZATION OF COMMERCIAL TEST VOLUME AND REVENUE RAMP WILL OCCUR IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)