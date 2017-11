BRIEF-Epigenomics Q3 EBITDA loss narrows to 2.0 million euros

Nov 15 (Reuters) - EPIGENOMICS AG:

* EPIGENOMICS AG ANNOUNCES 2017 THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍TOTAL Q3 2017 REVENUE DECREASED TO EUR 0.3 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 0.9 MILLION)​

* ‍EBITDA IN Q3 2017 WAS AT EUR -2.0 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR -2.5 MILLION)​

* ‍NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR Q3 2017 DECREASED TO EUR -0.05 (Q3 2016: EUR -0.11)​

* ‍REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 1.0 MILLION AND EUR 1.5 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2017.​

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE TO A RANGE BETWEEN EUR -10.5 MILLION AND EUR -11.5 MILLION​