BRIEF-Epigenomics Sees 2020 Revenues Within Range Of EUR 1.0-2.0 Mln

April 29 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: EPIGENOMICS AG REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 AND PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* FY TOTAL REVENUE DECREASED TO EUR 1.1 MILLION

* FY DECLINE IN EBITDA (BEFORE SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSES) TO EUR -13.3 MILLION

* Q1 EBITDA (BEFORE SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSES) IMPROVED SLIGHTLY FROM EUR -3.0 MILLION (Q1 2019) TO EUR -2.6 MILLIO

* FY NET LOSS FOR YEAR INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY EUR -17.0 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 0.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020 (Q1 2019: EUR 0.3 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 WITHIN RANGE OF EUR 1.0 MILLION TO EUR 2.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: EBITDA (BEFORE SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSES) IS EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM EUR -10.5 MILLION TO EUR -12.5 MILLION

* Q1 NET LOSS IMPROVED SLIGHTLY FROM EUR -3.0 MILLION (Q1 2019) TO EUR -2.9 MILLION