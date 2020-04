April 22 (Reuters) - Epiroc AB:

* BOARD PROPOSES TO PAY FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.20 PER SHARE

* CO HAS A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND BOARD’S ASSESSMENT OF DIVIDEND CAPACITY HAS NOT CHANGED

* BOARD PROPOSES THAT DECISION ON PLANNED SECOND INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND BE POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19