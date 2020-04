BRIEF-Epiroc AB Says Q1 Orders Received Decreased 3% To Msek 9 772 (10 063), Organic Decline Of 4%

April 22 (Reuters) - Epiroc AB:

* IN Q1 ORDERS RECEIVED DECREASED 3% TO MSEK 9 772 (10 063), ORGANIC DECLINE OF 4%

* Q1 REVENUES DECREASED 7% TO MSEK 9 134 (9 785), ORGANIC DECLINE OF 8%

* Q1 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE SEK 1.18

* BOARD PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO DECIDE ONLY ON FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.20 PER SHARE

* AS MOST OF IMPACT WAS TOWARDS END OF QUARTER, FINANCIAL IMPACT IN Q1, HOWEVER, WAS LIMITED

* EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC WILL HAVE A SIGNIFI-CANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUES AND PROFIT IN Q2

* LONG-TERM ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO LOWER COSTS WITH MORE THAN MSEK 500 ANNUALLY WITH FULL EFFECT IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* TO REDUCE OPERATING COSTS, CO'S ACTIONS WITH SHORT-TERM EFFECTS INCLUDE REDUCTION OF TEMPORARY WORKFORCE AND CONSULTANTS