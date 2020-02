BRIEF-Episurf Announces Directed Share Issue And Fully Guaranteed Rights Issue

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical AB:

* EPISURF ANNOUNCES DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE AND FULLY GUARANTEED RIGHTS ISSUE OF IN TOTAL SEK 140M

* RESOLVED ON A CAPITAL RAISE OF APPROX. SEK 140M IN TOTAL ALLOCATED BETWEEN A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF CLASS B SHARES ( “DIRECTED ISSUE”) OF SEK 90M

* RESOLVED ON AN ISSUE WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF CLASS B SHARES ( “RIGHTS ISSUE”) OF APPROX. SEK 51M

* RESOLVED TO OFFER EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR CLASS B SHARES IN EPISURF AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 1.50 THROUGH A RIGHTS ISSUE

* RIGHTS ISSUE COMPRISES UP TO 34 099 033 CLASS B SHARES, FULLY SUBSCRIBED EQUIVALENT TO AN INCREASE OF SHARE CAPITAL OF SEK 10 238 368.76 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)