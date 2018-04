April 26 (Reuters) - EPISURF MEDICAL AB:

* EPISURF MEDICAL ENTERS INTO DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN HONG KONG AND ESTABLISHES SUBSIDIARY IN THE US

* DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN HONG KONG WITH PACIFIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS.

* ESTABLISHED A SUBSIDIARY IN US, EPISURF MEDICAL INC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)