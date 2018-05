May 3 (Reuters) - EPISURF MEDICAL AB:

* (PUBL) ACQUIRES FINANCING OF SEK 7 MILLION BY ISSUING CONVERTIBLE NOTES AND WARRANTS

* CAPITAL INJECTION WILL BE USED FOR FINANCING OF COMPANY’S ONGOING PROJECTS.

* ISSUED 1,131,462 FREE WARRANTS TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO PROTECT THEM AGAINST DILUTION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)