July 1 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical AB:

* EPISURF MEDICAL APPROVED SUPPLIER TO BMI HEALTHCARE, THE LARGEST INDEPENDENT HOSPITAL PROVIDER IN THE UK

* BECOME AN APPROVED SUPPLIER TO BMI HEALTHCARE, LARGEST INDEPENDENT HOSPITAL PROVIDER IN UK WITH 55 HOSPITALS THROUGHOUT UK.

* DECISION HAS BEEN TAKEN FOLLOWING A REVIEW PROCESS. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)