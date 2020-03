March 20 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical AB:

* EPISURF MEDICAL ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* DIRECTED NEW SHARE ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 90M BEFORE DEDUCTION FOR ISSUE COSTS HAS BEEN FULLY SUBSCRIBED

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER SHARE WAS SEK 1.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)