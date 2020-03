March 6 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical AB:

* IMPORTANT EUROPEAN PATENT APPROVAL FOR EPISURF MEDICAL WITHIN 3D VISUALISATION

* PATENT COVERS MEDICAL IMAGE SEGMENTATION PROCESS FOR 3D VISUALISATION OF ANATOMICAL JOINTS

* PATENT COMPLEMENTS EPISURF MEDICAL’S PATENTS WITHIN MEDICAL IMAGING WITH A BROADER PROTECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)