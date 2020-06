June 18 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical AB:

* NEW JAPANESE PATENT APPROVAL FOR EPISURF MEDICAL

* PATENT, ENTITLED “SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR CREATING A DECISION SUPPORT MATERIAL INDICATING DAMAGE TO AN ANATOMICAL JOINT”, IS WITHIN AREA OF 3D-BASED ASSESSMENT OF JOINT LESIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)