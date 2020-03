March 31 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical AB:

* POSITIVE PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM FIRST COMPARATIVE STUDY WITH THE EPISEALER® KNEE IMPLANT

* TODAY ANNOUNCES PROMISING RESULTS FROM STUDY WITH TITLE “X-RAY FLUOROSCOPIC ANALYSIS OF KNEE JOINT KINEMATIC IN OPEN AND CLOSED CHAIN ACTIVITIES IN PATIENTS WITH EPISEALER KNEE IMPLANTS”

* PRELIMINARY RESULTS SHOW GOOD PATIENT SATISFACTION AND GOOD KNEE FUNCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)