BRIEF-Episurf Medical Presents Strategy Update

Feb 23 (Reuters) - EPISURF MEDICAL AB:

* EPISURF MEDICAL PRESENTS STRATEGY UPDATE, NEW EXTERNAL FINANCING AND LONG-TERM OPERATING TARGETS

* ‍IS CLOSE TO LAUNCHING AN IMPORTANT AND COMPREHENSIVE CLINICAL MULTICENTER STUDY IN US AND EUROPE​

* ‍HAS ENTERED INTO EARLY COLLABORATIVE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING US MARKET.​

* ‍LONG-TERM PROFITABILITY GOAL: EPISURF MEDICAL TARGETS A LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN OF 40%​

* HAS TAKEN DECISION TO PURSUE A CLINICAL STUDY AIMED AT GAINING FDA-APPROVAL FOR EPISEALER KNEE TECHNOLOGY​

* ‍WILL ESTABLISH ITS PATIENT-SPECIFIC TECHNOLOGY IN TREATMENT ALGORITHM FOR FOCAL CARTILAGE AND BONE LESIONS​

* ‍ESTIMATES ADDRESSABLE MARKET FOR EPISEALER KNEE IMPLANTS IN EUROPE, ASIA AND US AMOUNTS TO 150,000 PATIENTS ANNUALLY​

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT RELATING TO A FINANCING OF UP TO SEK 70 MILLION​

* ‍IS CONSIDERING ADDITIONAL EUROPEAN MARKETS​

* ‍ENGAGED IN DISTRIBUTOR DISCUSSIONS IN A NUMBER OF MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS.​

* ‍IS IN EARLY DISTRIBUTOR DISCUSSIONS FOR A NUMBER OF ASIAN MARKETS​

‍AIMS AT STARTING CLINICAL STUDY FOR PURPOSE OF RECEIVING FDA APPROVAL FOR MARKETING OF EPISEALER TECHNOLOGY​