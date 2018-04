April 27 (Reuters) - EPISURF MEDICAL AB:

* Q1 GROUP NET SALES INCREASED BY 135% TO SEK 1.1M (0.5)

* Q1 GROSS ORDER INTAKE AMOUNTED TO SEK 0.9M (0.7) AN INCREASE OF 10.1%

* Q1 ORDER BACKLOG AMOUNTED TO SEK 0.5M (0.5)