April 24 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical AB:

* Q1 GROUP NET SALES INCREASED BY 3.9% TO SEK 1.5M (1.4)

* “EVEN THOUGH HALT IN ELECTIVE SURGERIES NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF QUARTER, WE POSTED A 45% GROWTH IN OUR ORDER-INTAKE” CEO

* Q1 LOSS FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO SEK -17.9M (-14.6)