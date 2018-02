Feb 23 (Reuters) - EPISURF MEDICAL AB:

* Q4 NET SALES SEK ‍884,088​ VERSUS SEK 1.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ‍LOSS BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK -15,547,283 (-18,454,211)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)