Feb 23 (Reuters) - Episurf Medical Ab:

* (PUBL) SECURES EXTERNAL FINANCING OF UP TO SEK 70 MILLION AND WILL ISSUE FREE WARRANTS TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS

* CAPITAL WILL BE USED FOR EXECUTION OF COMPANY‘S GROWTH STRATEGY

* EPISURF WILL RECEIVE SEK 7 MILLION THROUGH FIRST TRANCHE

* EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE FREE WARRANTS TO PROTECT THEM AGAINST DILUTION