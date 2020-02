Feb 14 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc:

* EPIZYME ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR FILING WITH PRIORITY REVIEW FOR TAZVERIK™ (TAZEMETOSTAT) FOR THE TREATMENT OF FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* EPIZYME INC - APPROVAL WOULD EXPAND TAZVERIK LABEL INTO SECOND INDICATION

* EPIZYME INC - PDUFA TARGET ACTION DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 18, 2020 FOR TAZVERIK