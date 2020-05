BRIEF-Epizyme Posts Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.51

May 4 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc:

* EPIZYME REPORTS BUSINESS PROGRESS AND FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ESTIMATE $3.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.74 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PDUFA DATE OF JUNE 18, 2020 FOR SNDA FOR FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA INDICATION

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO PROVIDE AN UNINTERRUPTED SUPPLY OF TAZVERIK FOR COMMERCIAL USE AND COMPANY’S ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* CONTINUES TO BELIEVE EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WILL FUND CO’S OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2022

* EXPECTS NON-GAAP ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2020 WILL BE BETWEEN $235 AND $255 MILLION

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $376.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, AS COMPARED TO $381.1 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2019