March 13 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc:

* EPIZYME REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND 2018 MILESTONES

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.57 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EPIZYME - SEES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q3 2019