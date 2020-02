BRIEF-Epizyme Reports Fourth Quarter Loss Per Share Of $0.59

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Epizyme Inc:

* EPIZYME PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.50 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* EXPECTS ITS CURRENT CASH RUNWAY TO EXTEND INTO AT LEAST 2022

* EXPECTS ITS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR 2020 TO BE BETWEEN $300 AND $330 MILLION

* EPIZYME - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $381.1 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2019, AS COMPARED TO $240.3 MILLION AS OF DEC 31, 2018

* QTRLY COLLABORATION REVENUE OF $4.3 MILLION VERSUS $9.7 MILLION